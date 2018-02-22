Yark Automotive donates to Alzheimer's care as disease hits home for them

A major donation from a local auto dealer will help families dealing with Alzheimer's.

Yark Automotive donated more than $26,000 to MemoryLane Alzheimer's and Dementia Care Services.

The dealership makes the yearly donation because the Yark family has personally experienced Alzheimer's.

"We lost our mother and my brother to the illness, so it's actually something we've gone through. We understand the support that they provide," said John Yark, president of Yark Auto.

Director of MemoryLane Care Services Salli Bollin said the money will help them add to their services and help more people.

"We're so excited about this check because it allows us to expand our services. We will be adding nursing and social work services through our programs to help families navigate this disease," Bollin said.

The donation came from a portion of Yark's car sales from December.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.