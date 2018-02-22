Advocates, officials call on Sen. Portman to take political stance on Trump budget

Local clergy and elected officials urge Senator Rob Portman to take a position on President Donald Trump's budget on Thursday.

Officials and advocates are holding a Death by a Thousand Budget Cuts Press Conference at Nexxus Medical Center, calling on Senator Portman to take a public position on the budget.

The group is specifically upset about a proposed $1.6 trillion dollar cut from Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security.

"This is a federal budget. The only thing we can ask our families and our friends and our constituents to do is contact our U.S. senators, Senator Sherrod Brown and Senator Rob Portman. Right now as I'm standing here, I oppose all the budget," said State Rep. Mike Ashford.

Speakers will also discuss how the budget would affect their local communities.

The press conference began at 10 a.m.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.