TPD investigating vague social media threat

Toledo police are investigating a social media threat that has been circulating around local school districts and other districts in the state.

The threat is directed towards "SHS."

Police say they are unsure if the threat came from the local area, but believe it is likely a hoax.

Police say SHS could be any high school in the United States starting with "S."

They say they are taking the threat seriously and are actively tracing its origin.

At this time, they say there is no credible threat to local schools.

