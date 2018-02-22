Man arraigned on murder charge of 8-month-old - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man arraigned on murder charge of 8-month-old

Zachary Shadix (Source: Lucas County Jail) Zachary Shadix (Source: Lucas County Jail)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A man who is already behind bars on a $1 million bond was arraigned on another charge Thursday. 

Zachary Shadix was arrested Tuesday for assaulting 8-month-old Gabrielle Walker.

Shadix was initially charged with felonious assault and child endangering after court documents say Walker suffered from a head injury and a lacerated pancreas. 

Walker later died from her injuries, resulting in a murder charged being filed against Shadix. 

Shadix will next appear in court on February 28.

