Man arraigned on murder charge of 8-month-old

A man who is already behind bars on a $1 million bond was arraigned on another charge Thursday.

Zachary Shadix was arrested Tuesday for assaulting 8-month-old Gabrielle Walker.

Shadix was initially charged with felonious assault and child endangering after court documents say Walker suffered from a head injury and a lacerated pancreas.

Walker later died from her injuries, resulting in a murder charged being filed against Shadix.

Shadix will next appear in court on February 28.

