Phony water pipeline letter circulating around Northwood

The city of Northwood is warning residents about a scam going around.

The city says a letter from American Water Resources has been circulating through Northwood, stating that a water pipeline is being put in and the recipient of the letter needs to go on a monthly or yearly plan for access to the pipeline.

The letter also has the BBB logo on it and says the homeowner needs to send the payment to the return address in Illinois, as the cost will not be covered by the city.

The city says the letter is fake and wants to make sure everyone stays safe from this type of fraud and that no one sends any type of payment.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.