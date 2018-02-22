3 injured in rollover crash

Three people were taken to the hospital after a single-vehicle crash in Seneca County on Wednesday.

The crash occurred on Township Road 93 near County Road 52 in Big Spring Township around 9:30 p.m.

Police say a 1995 Chevy S10 was carrying driver Zachery Brodman, 21, and passengers Kevin Lonsway, 21, and Anthony Blair, 22, all of Carey Ohio.

The men were headed southbound on Township Road 93 when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and overturned several times before coming to rest in a ditch.

Police say Brodman was thrown from the vehicle and suffered life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Tiffin Mercy Hospital and later taken to St. Vincent's.

Police say Lonsway and Blair suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to Tiffin Mercy Hospital.

Police say none of the men were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Police say the Chevy S10 was severely damaged and had to be towed from the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

