WLS addresses security after stabbing incident

Periods of rain continue overnight, rumbles of thunder possible. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with an additional 1 to 2" of rain possible.More >>
Eric Breisach works from home and he says in broad daylight, right in the middle of the day, he saw someone hanging out a a car window, stealing his neighbors mail.More >>
The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
After a close call Tuesday, Washington Local School board discussed security measures within the district at their regular scheduled meeting Wednesday.More >>
Major controversy took place at the Washington Local school board meeting Wednesday night due to one school board member: Patrick Hickey.More >>
As of this week, the city has filled close to 6,000 potholes in 2018.More >>
You’ve heard of Toledo boxers Devin Vargas and Robert Easter Jr., but there’s another name to get to know: Jared Anderson.More >>
Two Catholic health ministry entities announced that they’re merging together to create one of the largest health systems in the country, Wednesday afternoon.More >>
