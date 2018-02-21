Athlete of the Week: Brady Ireland

State championships are coming up this weekend for high school swimming. And St. Francis de Sales High School always has a contender, as the Knights have won 52 district titles total.

And currently, Brady Ireland, who is only a sophomore, is also one of the top swimmers at the school.

Last weekend at BGSU, Ireland won two individual events, the 100 and 200 free. He then went on to win two more relays.

His talent at a young age isn't the only impressive thing about Brady. His dedication with the support of his family is something to admire, as they make the long commute from Findlay to St. Francis every school day.

It may seem like a tiring price to pay, but the education and the elite swimming program, that will likely pay off with a college scholarship, makes the long drive worthwhile.

“Sometimes we have early morning practices and I’m up at 4 a.m. to get here. That’s Monday, Wednesday, Friday. Yeah it’s a lot but it’s paying off since I’m swimming well right now," he explained. "I think I have a chance to finish top three and top eight in both my events. Relays can finish second or even win if we hall have good swims. I’m proud of all of our team because we’ve worked really hard this year.”

"The dedication he shows is amazing. He came into our club team at a young age and stuck with it and now he’s one of the best swimmers in the state. Hopefully we’ll see what he can do this weekend," said Brent Ransom, the St. Francis swimming coach.

Ireland has the talent, the confidence and the drive to make it happen. And among all of those traits, Ireland also has the time, seeing as he has two more years left in his high school swimming career.

A combination of these attributes make Ireland a well deserving choice for WTOL 11's Athlete of the Week.

