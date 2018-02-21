Development of the Marina District is getting closer to groundbreaking

The skyline on the east Side of the Maumee River will start to change soon.

Development of higher-end loft apartments and shopping area in the Marina District is getting closer to groundbreaking

Frank Kass is the developer for the future Gateway Loft apartments. He said the final steps are underway to purchase the property from ProMedica, he just doesn't have a groundbreaking date, yet.

Kass spoke to Toledo Area Chamber of Commerce members on Wednesday at the Toledo Museum of Art Glass Pavilion. He gave details of the plan to have a mix of retail space and apartments ranging from $900 for a one bedroom and $1,400 for a two bedroom.

ProMedica owns a majority of the riverfront property that runs from Cherry Street to the Maritime Museum. Part of the property will be purchased by the Metroparks.

Kass said this has been a 17-year project in the making.

"That will be an importance for Front Street to begin to redevelop itself on the East Side. We hope then therefore the entire east Toledo can begin its gentrification really here at the River and as a result of the Marina District Development," said Kass.

To get this project moving, the city of Toledo agreed to pay $1.7 million to develop infrastructure like roadways, sewer and waterlines.

Kass said the public private partnership is essential in moving the city forward.

However not all who live on the east Side are excited about this. Some say the apartments are too expensive.

