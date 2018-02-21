Port Clinton students embrace rain as they show support to those affected by Florida shooting

Students in Port Clinton showed solidarity in support of the Florida students who lost their lives in last week's high school shooting.

Hundreds of students embraced the rain to send out an important message.

"I stand in the rain for the 17 lives that were taken from a cruel young man, without any hesitation," said a Port Clinton student.

"We need to learn how to like love one another number one.," said Cinara Hicks, a Junior at the high school.

When students took their idea of a walk out to staff, the administration was immediately on board.

"It's a great opportunity for our students to have a voice," said Pat Adkins, the school's superintendent.

Port Clinton students also recited poems in honor of the 17 students who were killed in Florida.

