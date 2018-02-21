Law enforcement is taking all school threats seriously and you should too

A 14-year-old boy in Defiance County is facing several charges after investigators said he made threatening comments towards his school.

If its a joke or a true threat, law enforcement and the Lucas county prosecutors office are not taking the matter lightly. This is a zero tolerance issue. Prosecutors and police say kids will be held responsible and pay the price.

Christian Costet, 20, may have been just joking around with friends when he threatened to shoot up Waite High School earlier this week, but Toledo police are not taking any chances.

TPD Chief George Kral said all cases will be investigated and the person responsible will be held accountable.

Prosecutors and police will work to charge the person responsible with felonies. Charges from inducing panic, to making a terroristic threat would lead to an immediate arrest, time behind bars while awaiting court hearings and eventually the possibility of prison.

"Uber sensitive is the way we will be forever. We need to get the word out that this is not something these kids, or adults for that matter, need to be doing. If you put something out there saying you are going to shoot a school up or any public place, we are going to be on it very quickly and we will leave no stones unturned," said Chief Kral.

Inducing panic at a school, which is a possible charge for anyone who makes a threat, is a felony of the second degree. If found guilty, that person could face two to eight years in prison with a $15,000.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.