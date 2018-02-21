Wauseon High School students arrested after allegedly making threatening comments

A Wauseon High School student is now in custody after allegedly making threatening comments at the school.

Wauseon police say two students allegedly made the comments, and now one of them is being held in the Juvenile Detention Center.

This comes on the heels of another arrest involving threats at Wauseon High School.

Wauseon police say they arrested a Wauseon High School student Wednesday after the student allegedly made threatening comments in class.

Police say they were notified of the incident Wednesday around 12:30 p.m. They say an investigation was started on the incident and the student was taken into custody.

The student was transported to the Juvenile Detention Center and is awaiting pending charges.

Police say the identities of both students are being withheld at this time pending charges.

