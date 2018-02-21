The Ability Center hosts "Hug a Pup" for public

The Ability Center of Greater Toledo offered people a chance to hug one of their pups Wednesday morning.

The Assistance Dogs for Achieving Independence gathered at Biggby Coffee Wednesday morning in Sylvania.

The idea is to allow the public to get to know about the organization and learn about the training that is involved for these assistance dogs.

"One of the key things for us to do is socialize these puppies," Suzette Biela of Foster for Dogs said. "Get them used to different people, different environments, different activities, different smells, everything. So the more we can get the puppies out, the more we can get them to see more people, and to experience different things, the more success they'll have in the long run."

"Well, it's really integral to our program's success. Because if we don't have fosters, then we aren't able to place and train the dogs that we need to to help people with disabilities in our community," Marketing Coordinator for the Ability Center Mallory Tarr said. "These dogs are life-changing so the more people we can get involved in this process, the better."

The Ability Center is hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser to help finance their assistance dog program next month on March 24.

