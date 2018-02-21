Michigan mail theft

A Michigan man says he couldn't believe what he saw looking out his window last week.

Eric Breisach works from home and he says in broad daylight, right in the middle of the day, he saw someone hanging out a a car window, stealing his neighbors mail.

Then, he says, that same person started toward his mail box, but he was not having it.

"I ran out the front door screamed at him from the front porch to put it back," Breisach said. "I continued running through the snow barefoot towards the car, he actually put the mail back and sped off."

Police say they have received multiple reports of outgoing mail containing checks being stolen out of mailboxes in that area. But right now, they are not sure who is behind the thefts,

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.