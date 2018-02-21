Korean based company holds job fair in Fostoria

There is some good news for people looking for work in the city of Fostoria.

The Korean based company, NOX U.S., held a job fair Wednesday to fill immediate openings. They are also planning on expanding operations with a new factory line, creating 50 to 60 new jobs.

The company makes luxury vinyl flooring.

The immediate openings will be filled as soon as possible, while the newly created jobs will be filled in a few months. NOX U.S. representatives said they are happy to help the job market in the small town.

"They like the idea that there's a company locally that's hiring, and that they don't have to drive to Tiffin or Findlay. So, for them, it's easier and more convenient to work in town. But also, we think it is important to support the local community as well," said Donna Freehafer, the HR Manager at NOX U.S.

Anyone who missed the job fair on Wednesday, can still apply in person at NOX U.S. in Fostoria or at any Jobs Ohio location.

