Mercy Health merges with Bon Secours Health System to create one of the largest health system in the country

Two Catholic health ministry entities announced that they’re merging together to create one of the largest health systems in the country, Wednesday afternoon.

Bon Secours Health System serves residents across the east coast, while Mercy Health serves Ohio and Kentucky. Together, this merger will span over seven states in the eastern half of the U.S. and will be the fifth largest Catholic health system in the country.

“As consumers grapple with the implications of Health Care Reform in a dynamic marketplace, Mercy Health and Bon Secours share a vision to improve the health of the communities we serve as the low-cost, high-value provider,” said John M. Starcher, Jr., Mercy Health President and CEO.

“The mission, vision, values and geographic service areas of Bon Secours and Mercy Health are remarkably well-aligned and highly complementary,” said Richard J. Statuto, President and CEO of Bon Secours Health System. “This merger strengthens our shared commitment to improve population health, eliminate health disparities, build strength to address social determinants of health, and invest heavily in innovating our approaches to health care.”

The combination of the two is considered to be ranked in the top 20 health systems in the nation and will serve more than 10 million patients with 43 hospitals and more than 1,000 care sites.

Both parties are still working on a finalized definite merger agreement. Executives from both Bon Secours and Mercy said the merger is expected to be completed by the end of 2018.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.