Episode 8 - Off The Radar: River Jamz - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Episode 8 - Off The Radar: River Jamz

Episode 8 - With all the rain lately it's the perfect time to talk river flooding and ice jams. We take you back in time to some of the worst ice jams and the damage they did in our area. Over/Under takes a turn at the end. You'll have to listen to see what we mean. Enjoy!

Subscribe to Off The Radar Now: 


Apple: http://apple.co/2CyCoh7 
Android: http://bit.ly/2E1ySJz 


 

Powered by Frankly