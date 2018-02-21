Episode 8 - Off The Radar: River Jamz

Episode 8 - With all the rain lately it's the perfect time to talk river flooding and ice jams. We take you back in time to some of the worst ice jams and the damage they did in our area. Over/Under takes a turn at the end. You'll have to listen to see what we mean. Enjoy!
Subscribe to Off The Radar Now:
Apple: http://apple.co/2CyCoh7
Android: http://bit.ly/2E1ySJz
WTOL
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
WUPW
(419) 248-1111EEO Report Closed Captioning
730 North Summit Street
Toledo, OH 43604
(419) 248-1111
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.