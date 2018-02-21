Perrysburg Mayor writes letter to city

Controversy surrounding the Perrysburg city prosecutor position continues.

The city's mayor, Tom Mackin, read a statement at Tuesday night's council meeting explaining his position in the controversy.

According to Mackin, he wants the infighting between city council and his administration to end.

He says candidates to fill the prosecutor roll will be run by council members for final approval.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.