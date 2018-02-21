First Alert: Icy Morning Possible - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

First Alert: Icy Morning Possible

After 3 straight days of downpours our pattern will briefly turn colder Thursday and Friday, allowing for a wintry mix to move back in. The ice threat is centered on the morning commute Thursday, especially south of Toledo. While large amounts of ice are not likely, it only takes a thin layer to cause problems. 

