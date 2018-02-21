City announces curb lane closure on AW Trail - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

City announces curb lane closure on AW Trail

(Source: WTOL)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Division of Transportation said curb lane restrictions will be put in place on the Anthony Wayne Trail Wednesday.

The curb lane will be closed on inbound Anthony Wayne Trail between Harvard Boulevard and Hippo Way due to all the potholes in the area.

The commission of Streets, Bridges and Harbor said the curb lane will be closed until the rain stops.

