City announces curb lane closure on AW Trail

The Division of Transportation said curb lane restrictions will be put in place on the Anthony Wayne Trail Wednesday.

The curb lane will be closed on inbound Anthony Wayne Trail between Harvard Boulevard and Hippo Way due to all the potholes in the area.

The commission of Streets, Bridges and Harbor said the curb lane will be closed until the rain stops.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.