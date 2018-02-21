Port Clinton students organize school walk-out

Students at Port Clinton staged a walk-out Wednesday in support of the Florida students who lost their lives in last week's high school shooting.

The students walked out of their classrooms to stand around the flag pole and listen to a poem written by one of their own.

The walk-out lasted approximately 17 minutes.

Students say the goal was to raise awareness and help people to understand what is currently going on in the world.

Hundreds of middle school and high school students participated in the walk-out.

