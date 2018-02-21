Port Clinton students organize school walk-out

The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.More >>
Periods of rain continue overnight, rumbles of thunder possible. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with an additional 1 to 2" of rain possible.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
Ohio Governor John Kasich does not believe Congress is up to the task of reforming gun laws.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
The city's mayor, Tom Mackin, read a statement at Tuesday night's council meeting explaining his position in the controversy.More >>
Libbey Glass celebrated its 200th Anniversary on February 18, 2018.More >>
The curb lane will be closed on inbound Anthony Wayne Trail between Harvard Boulevard and Hippo Way due to all the potholes in the area.More >>
Students at Port Clinton staged a walk-out Wednesday in support of the Florida students who lost their lives in last week's high school shooting.More >>
