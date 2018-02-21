WTOL partners with Ohio Democratic Party on Debate

The first Ohio Democratic Primary Debate for Governor in 2018 will be held on WTOL.

The debate, to be held at Bowsher High School, will take place on Wednesday, March 7.

Anchor Jerry Anderson will moderate the 90-minute forum and WUPW anchors Viviana Hurtado and Tim Miller will be part of the panel asking questions on behalf of the candidates.

The debate will air from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on WTOL with a wrap-up immediately following at 6:30pm on WUPW.

The debate will bring together the four democratic candidates for governor, Richard Cordray, Dennis Kucinich, Bill O’Neill and Joe Schiavoni.

You will be able to watch it live on WTOL and on the WTOL News App.

Members of the general public can request tickets by texting DEBATE to 90975.

