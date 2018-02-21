TPD lost brother Keith Dressel 11 years ago today

The Toledo Police Department lost one of their own eleven years ago Wednesday.

Detective Keith Dressel was the first police officer killed in the line of duty with the Toledo Police Department in 37 years.

Dressel was shot and killed on Ash Wednesday 2007 while working undercover in north Toledo for TPD's Vice Narcotics Unit.

The man charged in Dressel's murder is serving 18 years to life in prison.

Every year, Dressel's memory is honored through scholarships, blood drives and a yearly police sting worker to keep the Glass City a safer place to live.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.