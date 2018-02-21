High water causes car to get stuck, flood in Lenawee Co.

One Lenawee County driver is without a car Wednesday due to high water.

The driver was headed down Carleton Road near Graham Highway when his car got stuck and started filling up with water.

The man was able to get out of his car and walk through four feet of water to the emergency crews who responded to the scene.

Neighbors say this area is prone to flooding, and cars get stuck three or four times a year on the road.

The driver was unharmed and was cited for reckless driving and endangering rescue personnel.

