High water causes car to get stuck, flood in Lenawee Co.

Periods of rain continue overnight, rumbles of thunder possible. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with an additional 1 to 2" of rain possible.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
Ohio Governor John Kasich does not believe Congress is up to the task of reforming gun laws.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Students at Port Clinton staged a walk-out Wednesday in support of the Florida students who lost their lives in last week's high school shooting.More >>
The Toledo Police Department lost one of their own eleven years ago Wednesday.More >>
The driver was headed down Carleton Road near Graham Highway when his car got stuck and started filling up with water.More >>
The student's parents say he is autistic, and it would be in everyone's best interests if he was placed on house arrest. However, the judge ruled he would be placed in the Juvenile Detention Center due to the severity of the case.More >>
