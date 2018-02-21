Woodward HS student arrested for social media threat

A Woodward student has been arrested after making a threat to the school on Tuesday.

Toledo Public Schools says the student posted the threat on her social media page.

School administrators were notified of her post by another student.

Toledo police questioned the student and said she admitted to making the post, but said she meant no harm.

Police say the student is currently on house arrest and faces further disciplinary action from the school.

