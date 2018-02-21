Toledo man accused of causing serious injuries to 8-month old - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Toledo man accused of causing serious injuries to 8-month old

Zachary Shadix (Source: Lucas County Jail) Zachary Shadix (Source: Lucas County Jail)
A Toledo man is behind bars after being accused of assaulting a minor.

Toledo police say 25-year-old Zachary Shadix was arrested Tuesday for causing serious injuries to an eight-month old baby.

According to court documents, Shadix caused the child to suffer a head injury and a lacerated pancreas.

Shadix was arraigned in court Wednesday and is being held on a $1 million bond.

