Toledo man accused of causing serious injuries to 8-month old

A Toledo man is behind bars after being accused of assaulting a minor.

Toledo police say 25-year-old Zachary Shadix was arrested Tuesday for causing serious injuries to an eight-month old baby.

According to court documents, Shadix caused the child to suffer a head injury and a lacerated pancreas.

Shadix was arraigned in court Wednesday and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.