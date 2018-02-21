8-month-old dies from assault injuries from alleged Toledo man

A Toledo man is behind bars after being accused of assaulting a minor.

Toledo police say 25-year-old Zachary Shadix was arrested Tuesday for causing serious injuries to eight-month-old Gabrielle Walker.

According to court documents, Shadix caused the child to suffer a head injury and a lacerated pancreas.

He was charged with Felonious Assault and Child Endangering.

According to police, Shadix is the live-in boyfriend of Walker's mother.

Mercy Health and Toledo police have confirmed that eight-month-old Gabrielle Walker has died from injuries at St. Vincent's Hospital. She died around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Police say Gabrielle was taken to the hospital by her father on Monday and was released. Gabrielle's mother Lisa Eck told police that the next day when she went to give her daughter a bottle, Gabrielle was ashen-colored and lethargic.

Police say the daughter was taken back to the hospital where she later died.

Shadix was arraigned in court Wednesday, before Walker's death, and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Police say detectives spoke with the Lucas County Prosecutor's Office and a Murder charge was filed against Shadix.

If anyone has additional information regarding this investigation, you are asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

