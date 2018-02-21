More local schools deal with threatening messages as school threats spread throughout the country

(WTOL) - Threats at two more local schools add to the growing list of school threats spreading throughout the country.

School leaders at Bryan City Schools say a student has been detained after making threats on Tuesday.

Bryan police said they spoke with the juvenile student, who said he was going to "shoot up" the school.

The school district in Williams County says it continues to work with community and police to make sure students and staff are safe.

A school in Lenawee County was also affected by a threat on Tuesday and forced to go on lockdown that morning.

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office says Addison Community Schools reported a threat written on a bathroom wall.

Law enforcement swept the school and determined there was no danger to students and staff.

The school district said it will always make student safety a top priority.

Threats such as these continue to affect schools across the country following the high school shooting in Florida one week ago.

