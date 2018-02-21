Local schools deal with threatening messages as school threats spread throughout the country

(WTOL) - Threats made at local schools add to the growing list of school threats spreading throughout the country.

On February 22, the Sandusky County Sheriff's Office investigated a complaint that a student made a threat at Lakota School.

The sheriff's office said its detective bureau and the deputy assigned to the Lakota Schools investigated the threat and found electronic evidence of the threat.

Police say a male student admitted his involvement in making the threat and was arrested.

On that same day, the Hancock County Sheriff received information of a verbal threat made to students at McComb High School.

Police say after an investigation, a 16-year-old student was taken into custody. Police say no one was harmed and the school remained open.

School leaders at Bryan City Schools say a student has been detained after making threats on February 20.

Bryan police said they spoke with the juvenile student, who said he was going to "shoot up" the school.

The school district in Williams County says it continues to work with community and police to make sure students and staff are safe.

A school in Lenawee County was also affected by a threat on Tuesday and forced to go on lockdown that morning.

The Lenawee County Sheriff's Office says Addison Community Schools reported a threat written on a bathroom wall.

Law enforcement swept the school and determined there was no danger to students and staff.

The school district said it will always make student safety a top priority.

Law enforcement officials say they will always take school threats very seriously.

Threats such as these continue to affect schools across the country following the high school shooting in Florida.

