Student accused of attacking WLS resource officer appears in court

A student accused of attacking a resource officer at a local school faces a judge Wednesday.

The attack took place at Jefferson Junior High near Whitmer High School on Tuesday.

Police say a 13-year-old student ambushed the officer in the hallway and attempted to stab him. The officer was not hurt as a result of the stabbing.

The Washington Local School board is now taking a closer look at school safety protocols.

"He was not supposed to be bringing that with him. He was able to secrete it and take action. I'm not sure, shot of a pat-down when you enter the building, whether we can address all that. But again, we will be discussing those safety measure in great detail in the future," said Washington Local Schools board president Tom Ilstrup.

The student's parents say he is autistic, and it would be in everyone's best interests if he was placed on house arrest.

However, the judge agreed with the state and placed him in the Juvenile Detention Center due to the severity of the case.

The student will appear back in court on February 27.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.