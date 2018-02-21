House fire closes State Route 634 in Putnam Co.

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Putnam County Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred at a home on State Route 634 around 6 a.m.

Crews say everyone living in the home was able to get out safely.

Crews are now investigating what caused the fire.

Crews say State Route 634 between Road D and State Route 15 is closed due to the fire.

