House fire closes State Route 634 in Putnam Co.

PUTNAM COUNTY, OH (WTOL) -

Crews are on the scene of a house fire in Putnam County Wednesday morning.

The fire occurred at a home on State Route 634 around 6 a.m. 

Crews say everyone living in the home was able to get out safely.

Crews are now investigating what caused the fire.

Crews say State Route 634 between Road D and State Route 15 is closed due to the fire.

