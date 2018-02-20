Hickey silent at school board meeting after calls for his resignation

Periods of rain continue overnight, rumbles of thunder possible. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with an additional 1 to 2" of rain possible.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
Ohio Governor John Kasich does not believe Congress is up to the task of reforming gun laws.More >>
Authorities say three men who escaped from a community based correction facility in northeast Ohio have been captured.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
A Findlay church invited the community in on Tuesday night, honoring the 17 lives lost in the shooting in Parkland, Florida last week.More >>
Washington Local school board member Patrick Hickey remained silent after calls for his resignation.More >>
Chief Kral says Officer Chris Hannah was stabbed just after 9 a.m. but uninjured in the attack.More >>
Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle support the PROTECT Act aimed to give law enforcement more tools to protect victims of human trafficking.More >>
It's not far-fetched anymore. New, high speed transportation technology will be tested in our area.More >>
