Hickey silent at school board meeting after calls for his resignation

Washington Local school board member Patrick Hickey remained silent after calls for his resignation.

Three weeks ago board members passed a resolution calling on Hickey to resign. This following Michigan State Police opening an investigation against the former superintendent. Their investigating Hickey on criminal sexual misconduct allegations dating back two decades.

Tuesday, the board did not discuss Hickey's future, but he did attend the meeting.

Walking into the meeting, held off school grounds at Conn-Wiesenberger Post 587 American Legion, Patrick Hickey crossed signs made by community members calling for him to resign.

Some of the signs they held up read, “We know about you” and “Walk Away, Resign.”

During the board meeting those signs faced the board before they entered executive session to discuss a number of issues like school safety and evaluate the district’s treasurer.

"He was at the table tonight so he has not tendered his resignation,” said Washington Local School Board President. “I'm sure it will be discussed at some point in the future but tonight is not the appropriate night to do that."

Patrick Hickey walked out of the meeting quickly Tuesday without speaking about the issue.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.