First ever Hyperloop in North America To Be Tested from Cleveland to Chicago

It's not far-fetched anymore. New, high speed transportation technology will be tested in our area.

"A whole new world of possibility," said Nate Walke, founder of the Toledo initiative Hyperloop X.

A whole new world powered by magnets and the sun, a self-contained tube traveling at 700 miles per hour to move people across the Midwest.

"The technologies to build the hyperloop already exists,” Walke said. “It's more of a systems integration problem. And the largest hurdle is this legislative framework with the governments."

Hyperloop Transportation Technologies is working with the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Northern Ohio Coordinating Committee to put in motion regional feasibility studies this year.

"They're submitting a proposal that would allow this magnetic system to move people and goods from our region to Chicago in roughly 20 minutes,” said Rep. Marcy Kaptur, (D) Ohio. “Think about that. That is an incredible effort, a research and development effort."

Walke said the feasibility studies aren't expected to take very long because the company has a big goal to get thing and people moving.

"I know early on their goals were to be moving cargo by 2020 and passengers by 2021," he explained.

As for Walke and his team they'll keep working to a make sure Toledo is on the route of the first ever Hyperloop in North America.

