TPD needs your help identifying a breaking and entering suspect

Toledo Police Department is attempting to identify a suspect involved in a breaking and entering.

TPD says the incident occurred at a business on Lagrange Street. The name of the business or day and time of the incident was not provided.

TPD posted a video from what appears to be a security camera at the business on their Facebook page.

If you have any information or can help identify the suspect you are asked to call Crime Stopper at 419-255-1111.

