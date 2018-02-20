WLS Board hosts meeting Tuesday to evaluate district's treasurer

The Washington Local School Board is holding a special meeting Tuesday evening to evaluate the district's treasurer.

This will also be the first scheduled meeting for the board since three members voted, requesting the resignation of fellow member Patrick Hickey.

That vote took place shortly after Michigan authorities announced plans to reopen a criminal investigation into potential misconduct by Hickey while he worked at a Lenawee County district.

We will have a crew at the meeting and will update if anything happens.

