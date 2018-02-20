Saint Francis de Sales hosts annual leadership event Tuesday

A group of high school boys at Saint Francis de Sales in Toledo now have a better understanding of what it means to be a leader.

The school hosted a President's Day luncheon with several alumni and city officials, including Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz, Tuesday.

The event included a panel discussion focusing on topics of leadership.

The students are part of the National Honor Society and or student council.

"I haven't really been a part of student council until this year and I think it's helped me as a person to realize that other people's needs are very important, but also my needs are important, so I need to have a nice balance between what I'm doing to help others and help myself become a better leader for the school," Senior Tim Organ said.

Themes of focus include authentic relationships, servant leadership and humble confidence.

This was the 13th year for this event.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2018 WTOL. All rights reserved.