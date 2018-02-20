Security Officer stabbed at a Washington Local School Tuesday

Periods of rain continue overnight, rumbles of thunder possible. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with an additional 1 to 2" of rain possible.More >>
Periods of rain continue overnight, rumbles of thunder possible. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with an additional 1 to 2" of rain possible.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
Ohio Governor John Kasich does not believe Congress is up to the task of reforming gun laws.More >>
Ohio Governor John Kasich does not believe Congress is up to the task of reforming gun laws.More >>
Authorities say three men who escaped from a community based correction facility in northeast Ohio have been captured.More >>
Authorities say three men who escaped from a community based correction facility in northeast Ohio have been captured.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Periods of rain continue overnight, rumbles of thunder possible. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with an additional 1 to 2" of rain possible.More >>
Periods of rain continue overnight, rumbles of thunder possible. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with an additional 1 to 2" of rain possible.More >>
This will also be the first scheduled meeting for the board since three members voted, requesting the resignation of fellow member Patrick Hickey.More >>
This will also be the first scheduled meeting for the board since three members voted, requesting the resignation of fellow member Patrick Hickey.More >>
Chief Kral says Officer Chris Hannah was stabbed just after 9 a.m. but uninjured in the attack.More >>
Chief Kral says Officer Chris Hannah was stabbed just after 9 a.m. but uninjured in the attack.More >>
A group of high school boys at Saint Francis de Sales in Toledo now have a better understanding of what it means to be a leader.More >>
A group of high school boys at Saint Francis de Sales in Toledo now have a better understanding of what it means to be a leader.More >>
Fortunately, the helpful folks at the Downtown Toledo Improvement District, are out on the streets to help you have a dry walk to and from your destinations on rainy days.More >>
Fortunately, the helpful folks at the Downtown Toledo Improvement District, are out on the streets to help you have a dry walk to and from your destinations on rainy days.More >>