Security Officer stabbed at a Washington Local School Tuesday

Toledo Police Chief George Kral says a Washington Local School Security Officer was stabbed at a school Tuesday.

Chief Kral says Officer Craig Hanna was stabbed with a steak knife just after 9 a.m. at Jefferson Junior High School but uninjured in the attack.

According to the police report, Officer Hanna heard a knock on his office door. As he opened the door, that swings outward, he at first did not see anyone. Officer Hannah then stepped out into the hallway and observed a boy standing to the left of the door.

Officer Hanna then felt what he described as a poke in his abdominal area and then saw a metal object fall to the ground and noticed it was a knife.

The report states that Officer Hanna then placed the boy in handcuffs and escorted him to the office.

While in the office, the boy told Officer Hanna, "I want to kill you because I don't like you," followed by "I didn't think the knife would break" and "If I stabbed you, I would be on the news and be famous," according to the police report.

According to the police report and Chief Kral, Officer Hanna was wearing a protective vest and that caused the steak knife to break at the handle when it made contact with his body.

Officer Hanna did not require medical attention during the incident, but did have a small cut where the skin broke on his abdomen.

Chief Kral says the attacker was a 13-year-old boy who was a student at the school.

Lucas County Juvenile Prosecutor Lori Olander says the 13-year-old is charged with assault on a Police Officer.

He will be in juvenile court Wednesday morning.

