Rally against gun violence held outside Sen. Portman's office

The area chapter of a national group has planned a protest outside Senator Rob Portman's office in downtown Toledo.

The Toledo members of the group Indivisible, along with their supporters, will hold a rally against gun violence on Tuesday.

According to their statement, the rally will "give concerned citizens of northwest Ohio an opportunity to call for stricter, common sense gun legislation."

The statement goes on to say that the rally will give Senator Portman's constituents an opportunity to express their alarm over his acceptance of more than $3 million from gun groups over the course of his career.

The rally will be held outside his office at 420 Madison Avenue at 12 p.m.

According to their website, Indivisible's mission is "to fuel a progressive grassroots network of local groups to resist the Trump Agenda."

