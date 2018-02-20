Rally against gun violence held outside Sen. Portman's office

Periods of rain will continue tonight through Wednesday afternoon. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with up to 3 inches of rainfall possible.More >>
Periods of rain will continue tonight through Wednesday afternoon. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with up to 3 inches of rainfall possible.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
Ohio Governor John Kasich does not believe Congress is up to the task of reforming gun laws.More >>
Ohio Governor John Kasich does not believe Congress is up to the task of reforming gun laws.More >>
Authorities say three men who escaped from a community based correction facility in northeast Ohio have been captured.More >>
Authorities say three men who escaped from a community based correction facility in northeast Ohio have been captured.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Libbey Glass celebrated its 200th Anniversary on February 18, 1818.More >>
Libbey Glass celebrated its 200th Anniversary on February 18, 1818.More >>
The Toledo members of the group Indivisible, along with their supporters, will hold a rally against gun violence on Tuesday outside Senator Rob Portman's office.More >>
The Toledo members of the group Indivisible, along with their supporters, will hold a rally against gun violence on Tuesday outside Senator Rob Portman's office.More >>
The fire is now out at Country Lane Tree Farm and crews are planning on walking through the barn with the owners to get a head count of the animals.More >>
The fire is now out at Country Lane Tree Farm and crews are planning on walking through the barn with the owners to get a head count of the animals.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Police say a Sunday school teacher at St. Paul Zion church was robbed by the pastor of that church and his family while teaching her class on Sunday.More >>
Chick-fil-A is opening its newest restaurant in Toledo on February 21.More >>
Chick-fil-A is opening its newest restaurant in Toledo on February 21.More >>