Flooding Concerns are on the Rise!

With several opportunities for rain in the 7 day, flooding concerns continue to climb as rivers continue to rise.







Scattered rain will become steadier through the overnight and into Wednesday morning. Thursday will bring a short break from rain before showers return Friday.













Additional rainfall accumulations of 2 - 3 inches are likely now through Sunday night.







Several flood warnings has been issued for local rivers, along with hydrological predictions that could place some local rivers in the Major Flooding stage as early as Friday!







When the concern for flooding arrives, all eyes look down toward Findlay and the Blanchard river. Good news for Findlay, there are no current concerns for even minor flooding of the Blanchard near Findlay.







Minor flood is already occurring in the Maumee River, and is expected to continue, especially near Defiance.







More severe flooding is expected for St. Joseph and Tiffin Rivers by Friday and Saturday. The city of Stryker will likely see flowing water well above the bounds of the river, into surrounding low-lying fields.







