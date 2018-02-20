SFWC: Weighted Tank Challenge Results

The Super Fitness Weight Loss challengers are still going strong, with some challengers having lost almost 100 pounds since October!

It takes hard work and dedication to reach these goals.

The participants were encouraged to push it to the limit with the latest Total Body Workout Challenge at Super Fitness North.

The challengers were required to push and weighted tank down a track and back two times, do ten leg lifts, pull a rope 100 feet and take five laps around the track.

Marcus Thomas won the challenge with the fastest time. He said the hardest part of the challenge was the tank.

Below are the results from the challenge:

Marcus Thomas - 5:48

Carrie Soellner - 6:05

Brad Arps - 6:12

Tony Fischer - 6:18

Tommy Rapier - 6:25

Neil Heiden - 6:31

Tasha Kim - 6:42

Rachelle Donnelly - 6:51

Sue Hagen - 6:53

Quinn McDougle - 7:00

Erin Thomas - 7:01

Ellen DeVaughn - 7:10

Larry Large - 7:26

David Anders - 7:32

Jen Bickford - 7:52

Ruth Hughes - 7:54

Lisa Hoskins - 8:02

Elena Caballero - 8:12

Michelle Wingate - 8:21

Gary Reno - 8:24

Laura Leck - 8:29

Ted Rousos - 8:48

Twila Warren - 9:01

Emma Wallace - 9:04

Alison Alfred - 9:26

Sarah Guobadia - 9:32

Janet Short - 9:39

Amanda Kleindienst - 9:43

Gloria Williams - 9:47

Roberta Clawson - 9:48

Kathy Woods - 9:50

Dawn Rafferty - 9:54

Ron Riffle - 10:07

Regina Matlock - 10:11

Carol Justen - 10:12

Shirley Menier - 10:12

Shanda Barnhill - 10:15

Rich Graham - 10:18

Christine Kummerer - 10:33

Michael Ray - 10:45

Bob Perkins - 10:49

Deborah Neely - 12:37

Tyrone Campbell - 14:10

Deborah Frederick - 15:00

