New Toledo Chick-fil-A offers free chicken in exchange for community service

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

Chick-fil-A is opening its newest restaurant in Toledo on February 21.

The new store will be located on 3308 Secor Road and will bring 75 new jobs to the area.

Usually when a new Chick-fil-A opens in the area, guests are lining up outside to get free chicken for a year. That still rings true for this store, but a lot more is involved than just standing in line. 

Of those standing outside the new store, 100 will be picked to participate in a community road trip around Toledo on February 20. Those chosen will engage in community involvement and service in order to win their free Chick-fil-A for a year.

"We're going to be dropping off some items at food pantries, helping at Toledo Children's Hospital and packing some backpacks for kids. What an opportunity to marry the Chick-fil-A brand to acts of service and kindness in the community," said Jonathan Winn, owner of the Secor Road Chick-fil-A.

The people picked for the road trip will spend about six hours serving the community and giving back to local organizations.

