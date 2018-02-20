Spring is approaching: Mr. Freeze opens for season

Periods of rain will continue tonight through Wednesday afternoon. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with up to 3 inches of rainfall possible.More >>
Periods of rain will continue tonight through Wednesday afternoon. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with up to 3 inches of rainfall possible.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
Ohio Governor John Kasich does not believe Congress is up to the task of reforming gun laws.More >>
Ohio Governor John Kasich does not believe Congress is up to the task of reforming gun laws.More >>
Authorities say three men who escaped from a community based correction facility in northeast Ohio have been captured.More >>
Authorities say three men who escaped from a community based correction facility in northeast Ohio have been captured.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Chick-fil-A is opening its newest restaurant in Toledo on February 21.More >>
Chick-fil-A is opening its newest restaurant in Toledo on February 21.More >>
You know spring can't be far behind when Mister Freeze in Perrysburg opens for the season. This time it's even going to feel like spring, as temperatures are ready to break records on Tuesday.More >>
You know spring can't be far behind when Mister Freeze in Perrysburg opens for the season. This time it's even going to feel like spring, as temperatures are ready to break records on Tuesday.More >>
The fire is now out at Country Lane Tree Farm and crews are planning on walking through the barn with the owners to get a head count of the animals.More >>
The fire is now out at Country Lane Tree Farm and crews are planning on walking through the barn with the owners to get a head count of the animals.More >>
Periods of rain will continue tonight through Wednesday afternoon. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with up to 3 inches of rainfall possible.More >>
Periods of rain will continue tonight through Wednesday afternoon. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with up to 3 inches of rainfall possible.More >>
Police say the man had to be extracted from the car and was taken to the hospital with leg injuries.More >>
Police say the man had to be extracted from the car and was taken to the hospital with leg injuries.More >>