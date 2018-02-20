Spring is approaching: Mr. Freeze opens for season

You know spring can't be far behind when Mister Freeze in Perrysburg opens for the season.

This time it's even going to feel like spring, as temperatures are ready to break records on Tuesday.

RETWEET if you are ready for a record high today! Likely to test 70° south and east of Toledo. pic.twitter.com/kRrnrJOGgd — Chris Vickers (@ChrisWTOL) February 20, 2018

The ice cream shop typically opens back up for the season around this time of year, albeit with much colder temperatures.

Needless to say, people are very excited about this, including our own Chris Vickers.

BREAKING: Mr. freeze in #Perrysburg opens tomorrow! (Tuesday, Feb 20th). Yes, Bring on 70 degrees — spring MUST be here! — Chris Vickers (@ChrisWTOL) February 20, 2018

If you head over there for ice cream, you just might see him there!

