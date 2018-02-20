Single-car accident sends one to hospital

A single-vehicle accident sent one person to the hospital Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred on Jackman Road around 3:00 a.m.

Police say a man was driving south of Jackman toward Sylvania Avenue when he hit an Edison pole.

Police say the man had to be extracted from the car and was taken to the hospital with leg injuries.

Toledo Edison was on the scene inspecting the pole from damage.

The crash is under investigation.

