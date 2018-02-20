Barns go up in flames at Christmas tree farm

Firefighters are at the scene of a fire at a popular Christmas tree farm just outside of Genoa Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred at Country Lane Tree Farm in Allen-Clay Township around 3 a.m.

Crews say the fire originally started in a small barn, then spread to a larger barn that was close by. Crews say the larger barn was used to house goats, cows and chickens that live on the farm.

Crews say the barns were completely engulfed in flames when they arrived at the scene.

District Fire Chief Mike Musolf for Allen-Clay Joint Fire District said the flames are now out.

"We were able to stop the fire at the third building. The exterior of the building only suffered some minor damage, but everything was contained to the first two buildings," said Musolf.

Crews are planning on walking through the barn with the owners to get a head count of the animals. Crews believe the cows got out, but are still investigating.

The cause of the fire is also under investigation. Crews say it's possibly electrical.

