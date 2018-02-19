Students nationwide cry for gun reform, but are elected officials listening to them?

Students across the county are voicing their passion and plea for gun reform after last week's tragic Florida shooting. But the question is: Are our elected officials listening?

Representative Marcy Kaptur and House Minority Whip Steny Hoyer both agree and they're listening.

They've been working for years to close loop holes and prevent anyone from falling through the cracks that would result in a deadly shooting like the Parkland High School shooting.

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur said this issue remains complex, but says there are things we can do right now to start to make the future safer for students.

One major push is for more identification, support and treatment for mental illnesses among teens.

Congresswoman Kaptur said the 19-year-old who police say shot and killed 17 people, wounding others had signs of mental illness that wouldn't have been flagged on a background check.

"But we note in our country we have about 300 million 330 million people we probably have twice or three times as many guns," said Congresswoman Kaptur.

"One of the minimum things we ought to do is we ought to have a background check that is universal. Now, it's just in some instances in some sales that we do this check," said House Minority Whip Hoyer.

Both representatives said the discrepancy in gun laws state to state need to be address. Federal law states that someone has to be 21 to buy a handgun, but in many states anyone 18 or older can buy rifles, like the AR-15 used in Florida several other mass shootings.

