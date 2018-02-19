Wet weather can cause basement flooding

WTOL's First Alert meteorologists have put out a notice for this week's weather, and in case you missed it, it's going to be wet.

Anyone who has a basement and a sump pump, now is the best time to get to work because this wet weather may be problematic.

The rise in water is only the first of the season. If your insurance doesn't cover flooding, you could be in for an expensive Spring season.

So, what can you do to get ahead of the problem?

Gil Ramirez, General Manager of Everdry Waterproofing has some things for those with basements to keep in mind.

"Sump pumps are very critical right now. A lot of them have been stagnant, dormant, if you will, over the winter because of the low water tables, but as they're going to start to rise now, you definitely want to check them. Ramirez explained. "It's as simple as activating the switch. A lot of times you can just throw a bucket of water down there and make sure it does activate."

If there is a musty smell, or some dry rotting or rusting going on pipes or walls, now is the time to take action. Those kinds of issues can cause health problems for you and your family, and can also be the precursors to worse things like a cracked foundation or flooding.

"Take a walk around the home right now as the snow has cleared, and make sure there's no debris clogging anything up like your downspouts maybe check up on your eaves troughs as well, if you have the ability to check some grading as well," Ramirez added.

He also recommends checking any storm sewers for those who live in a more urban area that has those alongside the streets.

Since the temperature is going to be warm for the next couple of days, it may be a good time for you and the family to put on your rain boots and get a close look at those vital areas and potential trouble spots around your home.

