Toast to 200! Libbey celebrates Bicentennial

Libbey Glass celebrated its 200th Anniversary on February 18, 1818.

Cambridge, Massachusetts gave birth to the glass-making company at the hands of William Libbey.

Seventy years later, Edward Drummond Libbey, the innovative son of the first corporate owner of Libbey Glass, moved the company to Toledo, Ohio.

Many believe it was the nutrient rich clay and sand that drew Edward to Toledo, but really there was something in the water.

When Edward came to visit the young city, which would later be coined “The Glass City," it was a young Florence Scott who got his attention.

The granddaughter of Jesup W. Scott, one of the founders of the City of Toledo, attended the meeting with Edward Libbey and local real estate developers. From there, Edward Libbey moved the glass-making company to Northwest Ohio.

For 120 years, the Libbey-Scott families set forth to create a lasting legacy in Toledo, rooted in tradition, family and the art of glass making.

Today, Libbey Glass is a worldwide leader in glass-making and innovation with traditions that have not changed in 120 years and has helped move the company forward.

Though other companies have spun-off from Libbey Glass like Owens Corning and Owens Illinois, Libbey is one of a handful of companies that still produce what they set out to make, beautiful glass.

