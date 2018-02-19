Downed power lines cause Detroit Avenue at the Anthony Wayne Tra - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Downed power lines cause Detroit Avenue at the Anthony Wayne Trail to close

TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

The Anthony Wayne Trail at Detroit Avenue is being closed because of downed high-voltage power lines.

Maumee Police said there is no sign of an accident on the Trail. 

WTOL 11 will have more details on this story on-air and online as the story develops. 

