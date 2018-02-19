High schoolers prep for big robotics competition

Periods of rain will continue tonight through Wednesday afternoon. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with up to 3 inches of rainfall possible.More >>
Periods of rain will continue tonight through Wednesday afternoon. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with up to 3 inches of rainfall possible.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
The Ohio House has approved a bill for procedures for properly retiring the Ohio flag.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
Ohio truck and bus owners now have more time to apply for grants to convert engines to use alternative fuels.More >>
Ohio Governor John Kasich does not believe Congress is up to the task of reforming gun laws.More >>
Ohio Governor John Kasich does not believe Congress is up to the task of reforming gun laws.More >>
Authorities say three men who escaped from a community based correction facility in northeast Ohio have been captured.More >>
Authorities say three men who escaped from a community based correction facility in northeast Ohio have been captured.More >>
The gingerbread house at The Ritz-Carlton, Dove Mountain in Arizona is in a category all by itself- life-size.More >>
Periods of rain will continue tonight through Wednesday afternoon. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with up to 3 inches of rainfall possible.More >>
Periods of rain will continue tonight through Wednesday afternoon. Ditches, rivers and streams will experience flooding with up to 3 inches of rainfall possible.More >>
Students across the county are voicing their passion and plea for gun reform after last week's tragic Florida shooting. But the question is: Are our elected officials listening?More >>
Students across the county are voicing their passion and plea for gun reform after last week's tragic Florida shooting. But the question is: Are our elected officials listening?More >>
A group of engineering students in Toledo are gearing up for a big competition next month that could take them all the way to the world championships in Detroit.More >>
A group of engineering students in Toledo are gearing up for a big competition next month that could take them all the way to the world championships in Detroit.More >>
Anyone who has a basement and a sump pump, now is the best time to get to work because this wet weather may be problematic.More >>
Anyone who has a basement and a sump pump, now is the best time to get to work because this wet weather may be problematic.More >>
Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives spent Monday morning at the Scott Park Campus of the University Toledo. The topic of the discussion was job training in the changing world of manufacturing and technology.More >>
Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives spent Monday morning at the Scott Park Campus of the University Toledo. The topic of the discussion was job training in the changing world of manufacturing and technology.More >>