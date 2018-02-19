FIRST ALERT: Periods of Rain Through Wednesday

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for much of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

Excessive rainfall may lead to flooding of streams, creeks, low lying spots and

poor drainage areas especially in city areas. Those near streams and rivers or

in areas that are otherwise prone to flooding should be especially cautious.

Tuesday: periods of rain with record warmth. Highs near 70 degrees!

The only dry day expected this work week? Thursday.

There is a chance of some dry time Tuesday, perhaps after school hours?

Showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible late Tuesday night.

Heavy downpours will be possible and could bring over one inch of rain.

It will continue raining Wednesday morning bringing weekly totals

to as much as 3 to 4 inches.

A northwest wind will break up the rain Wednesday afternoon.

It will also cause a drop in temperatures that will have you reaching for a coat.

A chance of rain will pick up again Friday and continue through the weekend.

There is a possible soaker lining up for Saturday night and Sunday.

Robert Shiels WTOL